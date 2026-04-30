PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 59.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 2066.06 crore

Net profit of PCBL Chemical declined 59.81% to Rs 40.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 2066.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2087.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.47% to Rs 197.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 434.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 8189.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8404.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.