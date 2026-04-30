Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 59.81% in the March 2026 quarter

PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 59.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 2066.06 crore

Net profit of PCBL Chemical declined 59.81% to Rs 40.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 2066.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2087.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.47% to Rs 197.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 434.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 8189.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8404.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2066.062087.49 -1 8189.308404.25 -3 OPM %11.7714.26 -12.7415.91 - PBDT150.58214.27 -30 658.58923.26 -29 PBT56.58126.13 -55 285.82577.58 -51 NP40.25100.16 -60 197.87434.60 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 46.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Benchmarks trade with major losses; PSU Bank shares slides

5paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story