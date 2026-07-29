PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit rises 64.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.00% to Rs 2473.37 croreNet profit of PCBL Chemical rose 64.77% to Rs 154.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 2473.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2114.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2473.372114.05 17 OPM %15.9915.09 -PBDT307.42212.50 45 PBT204.25120.15 70 NP154.9794.05 65
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