PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit rises 64.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.00% to Rs 2473.37 crore

Net profit of PCBL Chemical rose 64.77% to Rs 154.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 2473.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2114.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2473.372114.0515.9915.09307.42212.50204.25120.15154.9794.05

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