PCBL Chemical rises after expanding specialty production capacity in Gujarat

PCBL Chemical rose 2.23% to Rs 284.10 after the company has commissioned a new specialty production line with a gross capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its Mundra plant in Gujarat.

This state-of-the-art line is designed to cater to high-growth, value-added application segments such as high-speed printing, digital printing and ultraviolet (UV) printing. The expansion is expected to strengthen the company's specialty products portfolio and enhance its ability to meet evolving customer requirements in advanced printing solutions.

Post this expansion, the companys total specialty production capacity stands at 132 KT per annum.

PCBL Chemical is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. It is Indias largest carbon black manufacturer, committed to sustainable growth. It also emphasizes performance materials and specialty chemicals, serving a diverse customer base in over 50 countries.