PCBL Chemical soars after Q1 PAT climbs 65% YoY to Rs 155 cr

PCBL Chemical surged 14.22% to Rs 363.55 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 64.77% to Rs 154.97 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 94.05 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 17% to Rs 2473.37 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 70% YoY to Rs 204.25 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses rose 22.08% to Rs 1767 crore from Rs 1447.39 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 130.38 crore, up 19.11% YoY while finance cost stood at Rs 92.51 crore, down 17.66% YoY during the quarter.

Segment-wise, the carbon black business remained the primary growth driver, with revenue rising 20.46% YoY to Rs 2,003.93 crore. Revenue from the chemicals segment increased 2.95% YoY to Rs 393.83 crore, while the power segment reported an 11.78% YoY increase to Rs 111 crore. Meanwhile, the companys board approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ending 31 March 2027. The company has fixed Tuesday, 4 August 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend. PCBL Chemical is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. It is Indias largest carbon black manufacturer, committed to sustainable growth. It also emphasizes performance materials and specialty chemicals, serving a diverse customer base in over 50 countries.