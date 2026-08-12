PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 11.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of PCS Technology rose 11.36% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.100.09 11 OPM %-290.00-366.67 -PBDT0.670.61 10 PBT0.600.54 11 NP0.490.44 11
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