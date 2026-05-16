PDS consolidated net profit rises 21.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 3519.03 crore

Net profit of PDS rose 21.71% to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 3519.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3525.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.81% to Rs 111.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 13110.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12577.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.