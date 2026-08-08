PDS consolidated net profit rises 44.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 3443.72 crore

Net profit of PDS rose 44.96% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 3443.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2999.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3443.722999.422.791.6970.3756.8234.2926.8918.8312.99

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