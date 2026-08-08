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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PDS consolidated net profit rises 44.96% in the June 2026 quarter

PDS consolidated net profit rises 44.96% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 3443.72 crore

Net profit of PDS rose 44.96% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 3443.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2999.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3443.722999.42 15 OPM %2.791.69 -PBDT70.3756.82 24 PBT34.2926.89 28 NP18.8312.99 45

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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