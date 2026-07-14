PDS gains after securing multi-year sourcing contract with leading global retailer

PDS surged 8.43% to Rs 390.25 after the company announced that it had secured a multi-year Sourcing as a Service (SaaS) contract with the global sourcing arm of a leading French-headquartered supermarket group.

Under the agreement, PDS will manage and operate the retailer's textile sourcing operations across Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Turkey, further strengthening its presence in the global sourcing and supply chain services market.

The French retailer, one of the world's largest retail groups, serves millions of customers daily through an extensive network of stores across multiple countries.

Under the agreement, PDS will provide end-to-end sourcing and supply chain services through a dedicated operating subsidiary, supporting the retailer's textile sourcing strategy with a more agile sourcing model. The company expects to manage apparel sourcing valued at more than $250 million in annual free-on-board (FOB) volume.

The partnership is scheduled to commence from 1 November and marks a further expansion of PDS' long-term platform relationships with leading global retailers. We are delighted to partner with one of the worlds most respected retailers. This partnership reflects the strength of PDSs platform model and our ability to deliver sourcing at scale with speed, agility, and responsibility. We look forward to building a long-term relationship that creates real value for the retailer, its customers, and our supply chain partners, said Pallak Seth, executive vice chairman, PDS Limited. Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, said: "This partnership is a testament to the capabilities we have built across our global sourcing platform. Through sustained investments in digital capabilities, technology, and operational excellence, we have created a scalable and agile operating model that enables us to support the evolving sourcing needs of leading global retailers. We look forward to delivering this partnership with excellence while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

PDS is a global fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide, handling over $2.2 billion of Gross Merchandise Value. The company operates a vast global network covering over 90 offices in 22 countries, with over 4,400 employees and 7,500 factory associates worldwide. The company's consolidated net profit increased 21.71% year-on-year to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 from Rs 40.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations declined marginally by 0.19% to Rs 3,519.03 crore from Rs 3,525.77 crore in the year-ago period.