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Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 1313.58 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 22.01% to Rs 83.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 1313.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1229.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.81% to Rs 277.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 5024.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4506.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1313.581229.04 7 5024.604506.29 12 OPM %10.249.54 -9.238.96 - PBDT118.3895.30 24 397.81337.99 18 PBT95.5874.63 28 310.53262.77 18 NP83.2668.24 22 277.65248.33 12

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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