Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 1313.58 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 22.01% to Rs 83.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 1313.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1229.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.81% to Rs 277.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 5024.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4506.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.