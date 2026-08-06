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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.20% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 1528.26 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 48.20% to Rs 100.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 1528.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1227.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1528.261227.92 24 OPM %10.729.16 -PBDT147.9696.37 54 PBT122.3076.65 60 NP100.5167.82 48

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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