Pearl Global Industries surged 9.8% after the apparel exporter reported strong earnings growth for Q4 FY26, supported by improved profitability and record annual revenue.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 81 crore in Q4 FY26, up 24.61% from Rs 65 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 6.92% YoY to Rs 1,314 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,229 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gross profit rose 10.69% YoY to Rs 642 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 580 crore in Q4 FY25. Gross profit margin improved 170 bps to 48.9% from 47.2% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 135 crore in Q4 FY26, up 13.45% from Rs 119 crore in Q4 FY25. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 10.3% from 9.7% in the year-ago period, marking the companys highest-ever quarterly EBITDA margin.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 95 crore in Q4 FY26, up 21.79% from Rs 78 crore in Q4 FY25. On the cost front, employee cost increased 15.45% YoY to Rs 254 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 220 crore in Q4 FY25, while other expenses rose 4.55% to Rs 253 crore from Rs 242 crore. Finance cost declined 3.70% YoY to Rs 26 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 27 crore in Q4 FY25. Depreciation expense increased 9.52% to Rs 23 crore from Rs 21 crore. For FY26, revenue from operations rose 11.53% YoY to Rs 5,025 crore from Rs 4,506 crore in FY25. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.87% to Rs 468 crore in FY26 from Rs 411 crore in FY25, while profit after tax rose 16.88% to Rs 270 crore.

Net cash from operating activities increased to Rs 398 crore in FY26 from Rs 176 crore in FY25. Cash and bank balance, excluding cash earmarked for LC payments, stood at Rs 634 crore as of 31 March 2026 compared with Rs 513 crore a year ago. Working capital days improved to 43 days. During FY26, the company shipped 78.1 million pieces compared with 74.3 million pieces in FY25. Total installed capacity crossed 101 million pieces annually, with Bangladesh expansion expected to add another 6-7 million pieces in FY27. Pulkit Seth, vice-chairman and non-executive director, said the company crossed the Rs 5,000 crore revenue milestone and surpassed 100 million pieces of installed capacity during FY26 despite tariff-related disruptions and geopolitical challenges.