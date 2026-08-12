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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Polymers standalone net profit declines 18.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Pearl Polymers standalone net profit declines 18.69% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 5.04 crore

Net profit of Pearl Polymers declined 18.69% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.044.92 2 OPM %-27.18-29.27 -PBDT2.473.01 -18 PBT2.352.89 -19 NP2.352.89 -19

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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