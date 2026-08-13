Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 11.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 49.28 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 11.68% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 49.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.2839.95 23 OPM %7.498.74 -PBDT4.874.36 12 PBT4.513.97 14 NP3.252.91 12
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