Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 11.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 49.28 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 11.68% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 49.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.49.2839.957.498.744.874.364.513.973.252.91

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