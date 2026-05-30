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Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 48.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.81% to Rs 43.36 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 48.44% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 43.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.59% to Rs 8.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 157.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.3636.19 20 157.97144.34 9 OPM %7.364.03 -8.019.03 - PBDT1.701.41 21 12.8414.59 -12 PBT1.260.90 40 11.2012.94 -13 NP0.950.64 48 8.339.64 -14

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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