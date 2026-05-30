Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 48.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.81% to Rs 43.36 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 48.44% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 43.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.59% to Rs 8.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 157.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.