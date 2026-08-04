Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 52.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.69% to Rs 40.22 crore

Net profit of Pelatro rose 52.53% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.69% to Rs 40.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.40.2226.6919.6221.737.165.295.713.785.433.56

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