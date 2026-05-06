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Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 65.58% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 58.75% to Rs 39.10 crore

Net profit of Pelatro rose 65.58% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.75% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.23% to Rs 18.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.16% to Rs 138.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.1024.63 59 138.2385.77 61 OPM %15.6316.61 -18.7916.38 - PBDT8.074.46 81 27.1216.04 69 PBT6.453.66 76 21.0013.09 60 NP6.113.69 66 18.1011.89 52

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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