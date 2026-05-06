Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 65.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.75% to Rs 39.10 crore

Net profit of Pelatro rose 65.58% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.75% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.23% to Rs 18.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.16% to Rs 138.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.