Peninsula Land consolidated net profit declines 53.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.87% to Rs 113.47 croreNet profit of Peninsula Land declined 53.41% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.87% to Rs 113.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.72% to Rs 128.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.84% to Rs 572.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1000.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News