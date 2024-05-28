Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Peninsula Land consolidated net profit declines 53.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Peninsula Land consolidated net profit declines 53.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.87% to Rs 113.47 crore

Net profit of Peninsula Land declined 53.41% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.87% to Rs 113.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.72% to Rs 128.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.84% to Rs 572.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1000.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales113.47145.24 -22 572.041000.71 -43 OPM %26.7519.55 -22.3810.50 - PBDT26.1927.33 -4 99.7182.88 20 PBT25.1326.78 -6 90.9580.23 13 NP24.5152.61 -53 128.7897.03 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Peninsula Land Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Peninsula Land consolidated net profit rises 201.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices trade with modest cuts; realty shares down for 5th day

Indices erase early losses; realty shares in demand

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 860.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story