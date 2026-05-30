Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 118.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 118.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Sales decline 35.20% to Rs 40.88 crore

Net Loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 118.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.20% to Rs 40.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 153.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 143.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 257.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales40.8863.09 -35 143.21257.74 -44 OPM %-14.53-2.27 -2.424.70 - PBDT-0.06-7.33 99 -14.96-12.83 -17 PBT-1.23-8.45 85 -19.46-17.22 -13 NP-118.25-28.28 -318 -153.64-36.00 -327

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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