Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 870.42 croreNet profit of Pennar Industries rose 10.86% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 870.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 845.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales870.42845.67 3 OPM %10.6510.16 -PBDT70.4259.15 19 PBT46.8040.33 16 NP35.4131.94 11
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