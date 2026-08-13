Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 870.42 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 10.86% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 870.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 845.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.870.42845.6710.6510.1670.4259.1546.8040.3335.4131.94

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