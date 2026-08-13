Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 870.42 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 10.86% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 870.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 845.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales870.42845.67 3 OPM %10.6510.16 -PBDT70.4259.15 19 PBT46.8040.33 16 NP35.4131.94 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 17.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the June 2026 quarter

McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Next Story