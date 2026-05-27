Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 924.80 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 15.38% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 924.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 905.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.38% to Rs 138.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 3620.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3226.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.