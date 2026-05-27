Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 924.80 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 15.38% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 924.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 905.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.38% to Rs 138.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 3620.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3226.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales924.80905.80 2 3620.093226.58 12 OPM %11.3710.12 -9.819.63 - PBDT79.7665.34 22 263.80227.84 16 PBT55.2447.69 16 179.57158.95 13 NP41.0435.57 15 138.81119.27 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Silky Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gillette India spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 193 cr

Brainbees Solutions posts net loss of Rs 30 crore in Q4 FY26

Mankind Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: May 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story