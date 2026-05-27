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Pennar Industries standalone net profit rises 3.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.88% to Rs 671.69 crore

Net profit of Pennar Industries rose 3.33% to Rs 28.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 671.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 721.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.45% to Rs 101.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.58% to Rs 2747.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2578.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales671.69721.30 -7 2747.752578.17 7 OPM %11.7710.54 -10.3210.29 - PBDT55.4049.33 12 193.03177.04 9 PBT38.3035.13 9 129.59121.34 7 NP28.5627.64 3 101.3991.80 10

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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