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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 54.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 54.17% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) declined 54.17% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales05.06 -100 OPM %08.70 -PBDT0.220.48 -54 PBT0.220.48 -54 NP0.220.48 -54

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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