Peoples Investment standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Peoples Investment declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %50.0080.00 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.020.03 -33
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