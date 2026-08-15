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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Perfect-Octave Media Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Perfect-Octave Media Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:47 AM IST
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Sales decline 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Perfect-Octave Media Projects reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.040.07 -43 OPM %-475.00-228.57 -PBDT-0.19-0.16 -19 PBT-0.19-0.16 -19 NP-0.19-0.16 -19

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

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