Perfect-Octave Media Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 85.11% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Perfect-Octave Media Projects reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 85.11% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9100.00% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.23% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.