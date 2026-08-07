Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 57.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 28.54 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac declined 57.85% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.5429.684.807.381.312.200.671.610.511.21

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