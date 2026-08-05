Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit declines 38.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 63.23 croreNet profit of Permanent Magnets declined 38.41% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 63.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.2353.55 18 OPM %17.3519.96 -PBDT9.5311.31 -16 PBT5.998.67 -31 NP3.806.17 -38
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