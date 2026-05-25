Persistent Systems and Kong announces strategic partnership to scale enterprise AI adoption

Persistent Systems and Kong, a leading developer of API and AI connectivity, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises implement the control layer required to scale AI securely and reliably. Persistent is uniquely positioned as Kong's global systems integration partner, combining its engineering-led approach with Kong's unified API and AI connectivity platform to simplify integration, strengthen governance and accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production, the challenge is no longer access to models. It is how AI systems are connected, governed and operated at scale. APIs, data pipelines, models and agents are converging into a single operational fabric. Without a unified control layer, this fabric becomes fragmented, difficult to govern and increasingly complex to scale.