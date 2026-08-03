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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.09% to Rs 4303.23 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 13.67% to Rs 483.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.09% to Rs 4303.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3333.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4303.233333.59 29 OPM %16.1918.35 -PBDT738.39649.19 14 PBT623.10555.41 12 NP483.04424.94 14

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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