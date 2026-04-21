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Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 33.73% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 4055.94 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 33.73% to Rs 529.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 395.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 4055.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3242.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.21% to Rs 1865.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1400.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 14748.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11938.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4055.943242.11 25 14748.4511938.72 24 OPM %18.9318.03 -18.9517.24 - PBDT782.52584.31 34 2903.192129.22 36 PBT673.98505.21 33 2500.241822.31 37 NP529.26395.76 34 1865.121400.16 33

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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