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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pervasive Commodities standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Pervasive Commodities standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales decline 86.58% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Pervasive Commodities declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 86.58% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.493.65 -87 OPM %-12.24-4.11 -PBDT0.010.13 -92 PBT0.010.13 -92 NP0.010.10 -90

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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