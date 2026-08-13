Pervasive Commodities standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 86.58% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Pervasive Commodities declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 86.58% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.493.65-12.24-4.110.010.130.010.130.010.10

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