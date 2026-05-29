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Pet Plastics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales rise 3354.10% to Rs 21.07 crore

Net loss of Pet Plastics reported to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3354.10% to Rs 21.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 453.26% to Rs 23.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.070.61 3354 23.794.30 453 OPM %-22.69-13.11 --26.69-8.37 - PBDT-4.780.32 PL -7.320.17 PL PBT-4.800.32 PL -7.370.16 PL NP-11.820.25 PL -13.790.09 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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