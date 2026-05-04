Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 25.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.33% to Rs 9442.09 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG rose 25.19% to Rs 1370.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1094.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.33% to Rs 9442.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12315.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.51% to Rs 3912.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3972.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 43494.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50982.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.