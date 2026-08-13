Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 35.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 35.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 53.22% to Rs 5557.84 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG rose 35.07% to Rs 1137.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 841.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 53.22% to Rs 5557.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11879.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5557.8411879.86 -53 OPM %27.629.76 -PBDT1692.071316.81 28 PBT1490.841109.86 34 NP1137.14841.88 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 70.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Parle Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit rises 125.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.89% in the June 2026 quarter

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 17.71% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Next Story