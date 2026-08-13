Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 35.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 53.22% to Rs 5557.84 croreNet profit of Petronet LNG rose 35.07% to Rs 1137.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 841.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 53.22% to Rs 5557.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11879.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5557.8411879.86 -53 OPM %27.629.76 -PBDT1692.071316.81 28 PBT1490.841109.86 34 NP1137.14841.88 35
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