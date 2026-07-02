Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 276.75, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 9.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 276.75, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24151.6. The Sensex is at 77370.71, up 0.58%.Petronet LNG Ltd has gained around 2.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39764.85, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.1 lakh shares in last one month.