Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 269.4, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.73% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.4, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Petronet LNG Ltd has lost around 2.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40253.65, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.57 lakh shares in last one month.