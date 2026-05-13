Pfizer standalone net profit declines 39.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 629.23 crore

Net profit of Pfizer declined 39.62% to Rs 199.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 629.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.88% to Rs 722.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 767.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 2519.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2281.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.