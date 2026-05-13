Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pfizer standalone net profit declines 39.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Pfizer standalone net profit declines 39.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 629.23 crore

Net profit of Pfizer declined 39.62% to Rs 199.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 629.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.88% to Rs 722.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 767.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 2519.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2281.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales629.23591.91 6 2519.652281.35 10 OPM %37.5038.43 -35.8832.45 - PBDT274.56269.39 2 1082.56904.07 20 PBT259.78252.99 3 1024.83843.28 22 NP199.82330.94 -40 722.43767.60 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yash Innoventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

HP Adhesives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 54.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Subex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story