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Pfizer standalone net profit rises 6.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 653.17 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 6.63% to Rs 204.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 191.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 653.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 603.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales653.17603.05 8 OPM %37.9034.83 -PBDT290.94273.94 6 PBT276.68259.53 7 NP204.47191.75 7

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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