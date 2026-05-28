PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 55.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.11% to Rs 1716.68 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast declined 55.34% to Rs 64.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.11% to Rs 1716.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1909.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.70% to Rs 196.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 287.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 5288.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4869.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.