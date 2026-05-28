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PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 55.34% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
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Sales decline 10.11% to Rs 1716.68 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast declined 55.34% to Rs 64.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.11% to Rs 1716.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1909.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.70% to Rs 196.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 287.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 5288.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4869.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1716.681909.86 -10 5288.024869.53 9 OPM %6.9211.09 -7.329.94 - PBDT105.53198.63 -47 340.11430.31 -21 PBT81.82179.92 -55 251.94364.69 -31 NP64.86145.23 -55 196.57287.80 -32

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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