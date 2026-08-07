PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.25% to Rs 2033.96 croreNet profit of PG Electroplast rose 13.80% to Rs 76.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.25% to Rs 2033.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1503.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2033.961503.85 35 OPM %7.298.06 -PBDT120.94105.52 15 PBT94.4284.68 12 NP76.2266.98 14
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