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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.25% to Rs 2033.96 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 13.80% to Rs 76.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.25% to Rs 2033.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1503.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2033.961503.85 35 OPM %7.298.06 -PBDT120.94105.52 15 PBT94.4284.68 12 NP76.2266.98 14

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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