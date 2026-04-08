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PG Electroplast Ltd Surges 8.37%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 4.81%

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Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 8.6% over last one month compared to 2.2% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX

PG Electroplast Ltd gained 8.37% today to trade at Rs 477.5. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 4.81% to quote at 57069.58. The index is up 2.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Paints Ltd increased 7.83% and Berger Paints India Ltd added 6.55% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 6.96 % over last one year compared to the 4.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 8.6% over last one month compared to 2.2% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3440 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1008 on 23 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 436.85 on 06 Apr 2026.

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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