PG Electroplast Ltd Surges 8.37%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 4.81%

PG Electroplast Ltd has lost 8.6% over last one month compared to 2.2% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX

PG Electroplast Ltd gained 8.37% today to trade at Rs 477.5. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 4.81% to quote at 57069.58. The index is up 2.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Asian Paints Ltd increased 7.83% and Berger Paints India Ltd added 6.55% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 6.96 % over last one year compared to the 4.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.