PG Electroplast provides operations update due to LPG gas supply constraints

PG Electroplast (PGEL) has intimated to the stakeholder regarding the constraints being faced by the company in relation to the LPG Gas. The said communication was due to the constraints faced by gas suppliers restricting the supplies due to the recent ongoing war in the Middle East region, thus impacting the production of Room AC in some of the plants in the company.

PGEL would like to bring to the attention of its stakeholders that company was constantly assessing the situation with respect to the above and was exploring the alternative energy sources for production. To ensure continued production/supplies to its customers, PGEL was able to identify and install at its production facilities alternative solution to LPG and post which the current Room AC production is almost normalized and with the current solution company has been able to address the LPG challenges to large extent for the time being.