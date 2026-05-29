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PG Foils reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.32% to Rs 91.29 crore

Net Loss of PG Foils reported to Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 91.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 24.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.19% to Rs 318.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales91.29111.76 -18 318.50491.40 -35 OPM %7.697.43 --1.722.69 - PBDT-10.220.54 PL -0.8237.78 PL PBT-11.87-2.58 -360 -7.0431.66 PL NP-9.73-4.83 -101 -8.2424.11 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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