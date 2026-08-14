PG Foils standalone net profit rises 54.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 125.58 croreNet profit of PG Foils rose 54.19% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 125.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales125.5881.80 54 OPM %2.53-6.61 -PBDT20.0513.79 45 PBT18.7212.30 52 NP14.349.30 54
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