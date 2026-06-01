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Phaarmasia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 42.36% to Rs 7.73 crore

Net Loss of Phaarmasia reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.36% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 17.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 93.72% to Rs 47.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.735.43 42 47.2124.37 94 OPM %-8.41-11.42 -3.94-8.25 - PBDT-0.49-0.44 -11 2.60-1.28 LP PBT-0.53-0.52 -2 2.39-1.60 LP NP-0.70-0.53 -32 17.57-1.59 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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