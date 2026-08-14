Phaarmasia standalone net profit rises 25.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 8.28 croreNet profit of Phaarmasia rose 25.93% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.286.87 21 OPM %0.601.16 -PBDT0.340.37 -8 PBT0.310.31 0 NP0.340.27 26
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