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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phaarmasia standalone net profit rises 25.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Phaarmasia standalone net profit rises 25.93% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 8.28 crore

Net profit of Phaarmasia rose 25.93% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.286.87 21 OPM %0.601.16 -PBDT0.340.37 -8 PBT0.310.31 0 NP0.340.27 26

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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