Phoenix ARC standalone net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.81% to Rs 61.09 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC declined 52.21% to Rs 28.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 61.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.61.0996.6791.5498.9938.7979.4237.9078.5728.0558.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News