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Phoenix ARC standalone net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 36.81% to Rs 61.09 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC declined 52.21% to Rs 28.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 61.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.0996.67 -37 OPM %91.5498.99 -PBDT38.7979.42 -51 PBT37.9078.57 -52 NP28.0558.70 -52

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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