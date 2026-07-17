Phoenix ARC standalone net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.81% to Rs 61.09 croreNet profit of Phoenix ARC declined 52.21% to Rs 28.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 61.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.0996.67 -37 OPM %91.5498.99 -PBDT38.7979.42 -51 PBT37.9078.57 -52 NP28.0558.70 -52
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