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Phoenix International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 7.43 crore

Net Loss of Phoenix International reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.24% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 27.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.436.15 21 27.5924.04 15 OPM %44.4154.96 -50.7856.28 - PBDT1.861.96 -5 8.957.36 22 PBT0.961.06 -9 5.343.75 42 NP-0.48-0.24 -100 2.501.57 59

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

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