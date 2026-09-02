Phoenix Mills has allotted 14,139 equity shares having face value of Rs 2/-each fully paid-up to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Limited - Employees' Stock Option Plan 2018.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 71,53,55,716 consisting of 35,76,77,858 equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each.