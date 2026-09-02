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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills allots 14,139 equity shares under ESOP
Phoenix Mills has allotted 14,139 equity shares having face value of Rs 2/-each fully paid-up to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Limited - Employees' Stock Option Plan 2018.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 71,53,55,716 consisting of 35,76,77,858 equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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