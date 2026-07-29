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Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 23.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 1074.94 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 23.34% to Rs 296.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 240.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1074.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 952.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1074.94952.99 13 OPM %59.6859.21 -PBDT587.91500.66 17 PBT492.40407.21 21 NP296.86240.69 23

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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